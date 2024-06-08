Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $91.53 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

