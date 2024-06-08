Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 8.2%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 1,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Raia Drogasil Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

