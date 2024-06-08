Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RANI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $221.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of Rani Therapeutics worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

