Ratan Capital Management LP Has $1.41 Million Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. DLocal comprises about 0.9% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in DLocal were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,783,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DLocal by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 993,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 440,259 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 13.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DLocal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

DLocal Price Performance

DLO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 2,243,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.