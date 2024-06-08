Ratan Capital Management LP Has $6.45 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 4.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.81. 1,122,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

