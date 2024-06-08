Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLREGet Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.27. 3,875,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,682,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

