Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Insider Purchases £15,781.50 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Free Report) insider Tamara Ingram bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,509 ($57.77) per share, with a total value of £15,781.50 ($20,219.73).

RKT stock opened at GBX 4,506 ($57.73) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,405.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,037.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,102.64 ($52.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,220 ($79.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.80.

Separately, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

