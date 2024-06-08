Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 195,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $66,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.13. The stock had a trading volume of 262,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,936. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

