Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Retractable Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 11.02.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
