Revain Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Revain has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $9,859.64 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revain Token Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

