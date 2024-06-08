Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $355.08 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,368.34 or 0.99999496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012343 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00100115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

