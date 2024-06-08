Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 3,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

