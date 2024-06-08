Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CFO Sells $106,250.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Warnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1,215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 164,790 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

