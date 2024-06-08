Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Up 0.5%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.41). Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.40).

Robinson Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2,200.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Robinson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,000.00%.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

