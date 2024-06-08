Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.13 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.18). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.18), with a volume of 777,774 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKH
Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.