Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.13

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.13 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.18). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 14.20 ($0.18), with a volume of 777,774 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.14. The stock has a market cap of £89.68 million, a PE ratio of 280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

