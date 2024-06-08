Royal Bank of Canada Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $183.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $226.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

NYSE:SNOW opened at $131.21 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.72.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,896,852.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.