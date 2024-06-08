RTW Investments LP Acquires 47,537 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics comprises 1.8% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $112,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 62,454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 78,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 598,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,186. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.