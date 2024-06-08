RTW Investments LP Acquires New Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,578,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,317,000. 89bio comprises approximately 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 5.99% of 89bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 89bio by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000.

NASDAQ:ETNB remained flat at $8.10 during trading hours on Friday. 844,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,685. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.11.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETNB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

