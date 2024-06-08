RTW Investments LP Makes New Investment in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 605,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.17. 874,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

