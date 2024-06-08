RTW Investments LP Purchases 12,170 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 8.82% of Exagen worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 17,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exagen

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Exagen had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $77,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

