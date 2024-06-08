RTW Investments LP Purchases 12,170 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 8.82% of Exagen worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 17,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exagen
In other news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $77,569.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XGN
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exagen
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.