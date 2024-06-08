Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Up 1.6 %

Rubrik Company Profile

RBRK stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.