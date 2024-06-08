Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,083,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,408,446.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $183,300.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $241,850.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $239,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Robert Arsov sold 35,012 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $234,580.40.

On Thursday, April 4th, Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of Rumble stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Rumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rumble in the first quarter worth $81,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rumble in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the first quarter valued at $335,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Further Reading

