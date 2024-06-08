Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $119.49

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.49 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.79). Saga shares last traded at GBX 136.60 ($1.75), with a volume of 147,625 shares.

Saga Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.31. The firm has a market cap of £177.77 million, a P/E ratio of -153.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Saga

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

