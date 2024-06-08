Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,098 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Salesforce worth $479,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,883,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.17. The company has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

