Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IOT. Loop Capital started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $30.55 on Monday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $344,458.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth $362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Samsara by 45.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

