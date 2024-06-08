Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.0 million-$290.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.3 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.130-0.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.91.

IOT opened at $30.55 on Friday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.31.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $3,210,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $2,230,235.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,137,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $3,210,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock valued at $64,729,455 in the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

