Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Sells $216,281.40 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,021,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128,940. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.72.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

