Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 126,665 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 126,665 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $178,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.94. 12,133,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,184,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

