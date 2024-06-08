Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Fortinet worth $153,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.1 %

Fortinet stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. 2,613,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

