Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,390 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $160,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Prologis by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Prologis by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,418,000 after buying an additional 76,460 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

PLD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,642. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

