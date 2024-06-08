Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 162,515 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,515 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 0.9% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.64% of Elevance Health worth $704,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $239,244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

ELV traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $538.94. The company had a trading volume of 742,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,325. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.70. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

