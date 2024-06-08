Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 651 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $140,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,442,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

