Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627,626 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 157,981 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in eBay were worth $114,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,360,217 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in eBay by 133.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 730,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.08. 4,299,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,140,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

