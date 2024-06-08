Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,097 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.65% of Spotify Technology worth $239,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,914. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.37.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.81.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

