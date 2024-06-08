Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,549 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.52% of Valvoline worth $73,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 886,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.