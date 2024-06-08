Schroder Investment Management Group Has $92.82 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of Welltower worth $92,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,807 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.86 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.16, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.