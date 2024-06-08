Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,888 shares during the quarter. H World Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 5.02% of H World Group worth $548,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in H World Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of H World Group stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,973. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTHT

About H World Group

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.