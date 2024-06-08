Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 61,908 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,908 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $211,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 52,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 83,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after buying an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 162,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,936,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,799,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,648,000 after buying an additional 533,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 121,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.87. 44,795,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,097,296. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.