Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,448 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,331,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $76,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,804,000 after purchasing an additional 974,610 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,920,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 94,995 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,586,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,441. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

