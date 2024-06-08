Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,054 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.47% of Owens Corning worth $62,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,932,000 after acquiring an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 6,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 832,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,415,000 after acquiring an additional 819,201 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9,571.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE:OC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.89. 521,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,390. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,885 shares of company stock worth $2,940,053. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

