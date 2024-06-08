Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,570 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after purchasing an additional 130,806 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,682.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 91,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after buying an additional 206,751 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 198,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $48.40 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.86.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

