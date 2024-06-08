Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SCHD traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,550. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.