Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,256 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,287,000 after purchasing an additional 181,883 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 532,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.05.

Corteva Trading Down 3.7 %

CTVA stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 3,750,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

