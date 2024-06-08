Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.72 on Friday, reaching $978.70. 353,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,742. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,035.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,026.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

