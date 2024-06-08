Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 202,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,048,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,317,239.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,065,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,170,710.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,151,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,048,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,317,239.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,293,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

