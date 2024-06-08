Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,138 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Polaris worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 266,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 255,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,993,000 after buying an additional 202,794 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Polaris by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after buying an additional 171,672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.79. 585,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,411. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

