Scout Investments Inc. Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $15,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.16. 162,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,546. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.35 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

