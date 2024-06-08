Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.36% of Materion worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Materion by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $110.21. 58,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,304. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

