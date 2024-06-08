Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,413 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Insulet worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Insulet stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.42. 533,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $298.95.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Barclays dropped their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

