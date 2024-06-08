SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $72.19

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.19 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.88). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.90), with a volume of 205,307 shares trading hands.

SDI Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 71.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Brown acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £9,940 ($12,735.43). Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

